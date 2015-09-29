Mariners soccer teams in action

Vancouver Island University Mariners player Liam Wirth, middle, vies for a ball against Capilano Blues opponent Adam Logan during Saturday’s PacWest home opener at Merle Logan Field. Cap won 2-1. VIU’s men finished the weekend with one win and one loss while VIU’s women tied both their matches.

VIU’s soccer teams keep picking up points as they continue to keep pace in the PacWest.

Vancouver Island University’s men’s and women’s soccer teams are home at Merle Logan Field again this weekend, taking on the Douglas Royals on Saturday (Sept. 24) and the Langara Falcons on Sunday.

Last weekend, the M’s teams played their home openers at Merle Logan. The men’s side lost to the Capilano Blues 2-1 on Saturday but beat the Quest Kermodes 2-1 on Sunday. VIU’s women played to a 1-1 tie against Cap and a 0-0 draw against Quest and have now tied all four of their games this season.

This Saturday’s women’s match is at 1 p.m. with the men’s game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday’s matches are at noon and 2:30 p.m.