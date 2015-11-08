Buccaneers play another Island foe

Nanaimo Buccaneers fans are getting a full picture of the North Island Division early this season.

For the third straight Thursday, the Bucs host a different divisional rival in junior B hockey action.

This Thursday (Sept. 22) it’s the Comox Valley Glacier Kings coming to town, after the Campbell River Storm visited last weekend and the Oceanside Generals stopped by to start the season.

The Bucs and Glacier Kings met once this season up Island, with the Yetis winning 6-2.

GAME ON … The Bucs and Glacier Kings play Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. The Bucs then visit the Kerry Park Islanders on Saturday.