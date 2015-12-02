Goalie chosen as T-men MVP

Nanaimo Timbermen goalie Pete Dubenski makes a save during a game against the Langley Thunder this past season at Frank Crane Arena. Dubenski was named the senior A lacrosse team's Most Valuable Player for 2016.

The senior A Nanaimo Timbermen were in almost every game this past season and their goaltender was a major reason why.

Pete Dubenski was named the team’s Most Valuable Player this week. He posted a 4-7 record and a 9.96 goals-against average in the Western Lacrosse Association.

“Any individual accolade doesn’t matter if you can’t achieve the team goal,” Dubenski said in a press release. “As nice as it was for the team to acknowledge what I did this year, it definitely still fuels me to get better over the winter and come back even stronger for next year.”

He believes the team's experiences in 2016 will help them to a higher level in 2017.

"If we can add on to what we have, I think we have a great chance to push some of the top teams next year," he said.

The junior A T-men also announced their MVP for 2016, Darrin Wilson. He was the team’s captain and scored 44 points in 15 games.

The Timbermen club announced other year-end award winners earlier this week.