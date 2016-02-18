Grapplers win title belts

Island Top Team instructor Robert Biernacki, middle, and athletes Cory Burton, left, Umesh Thillaivasan, Matt Kwan and Adam Mcguire celebrate the team's strong showing at the North American Grappling Association's Seattle championships earlier this month.

Island Top Team athletes got their grasp on championship belts this month. The Nanaimo club had winning results at the North American Grappling Association’s Seattle championships Sept. 10.

Sportsmanship was a theme in Island Top Team’s victories. Matt Kwan won gold in his expert no gi division, releasing a fully locked-in submission to avoid injuring an opponent in the final, winning on points instead, and then Umesh Thillaivasan did the same en route to a dominant points victory and gold in his purple belt division.

Adam McGuire was a triple champ, winning two different white belt gi divisions and a beginner no gi division. In one match, McGuire pulled off an impressive tomoe nage sweep in the dying seconds for the win.