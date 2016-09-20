Sight-impaired lawn bowlers medal

Nanaimo Lawn Bowling Club sight-impaired lawn bowlers and directors, including Aedan Staddon, left, Jay Gatley, Roelie Roos, Gus Thorne, Dave Ruckman, Fred Hulke and Bill Roos, competed well at nationals this past weekend in Ladner.

Nanaimo competitors came back from nationals with an array of medals.

The Nanaimo Lawn Bowling Club had a contingent at the Canadian Blind Sports Lawn Bowling Championships in Ladner this past weekend.

Gus Thorne, directed by Donn Sherry, won gold in the fully blind category, with Aedan Staddon earning silver.

Dave Ruckman won silver in a partially sighted division, with Jay Gatley earning bronze.

Thorne’s gold qualifies him for the International Blind Bowlers Association’s world championships in Cape Town, South Africa, in March.