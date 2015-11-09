Timbermen lacrosse club announces award winners

With the end of summer this week, the Nanaimo Timbermen are looking back on their summer lacrosse season.

The city’s senior A lacrosse squad announced its team award winners over the weekend.

Ryan Lee, previously announced as Western Lacrosse Association Rookie of the Year, was announced as the team’s Country Grocer Rookie of the Year after leading the team in goals (25) and points (50).

Brandan Smith is the Original Joe’s Defender of the Year, Jordan Gilles was chosen Most Sportsmanlike Player and Jake Emms is Unsung Hero.

The Timbermen club also announced award winners for its junior A team: Liam Young, Rookie of the Year; Daryl DeFreitas, Defender of the Year; Jake Latin, Most Sportsmanlike Player; and Chase Anderson, Unsung here.

The Timbermen club will announce its most valuable players later this week.