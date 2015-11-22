Buccaneers suffer back-to-back losses

Nanaimo Buccaneers player Jayden Schubert goes to handle the puck during Thursday's game against the Campbell River Storm at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. The visitors won 4-1.

The Nanaimo Buccaneers weren’t able to come up with a win against tough competition last week.

The city’s junior B hockey team lost 4-1 to the Campbell River Storm on Thursday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre, then got doubled up 6-3 by the Saanich Braves the next night down the Malahat.

The first game was closer than the score shows, as it was 3-1 for the Storm midway through the third period when Campbell River goalie Chris Smith made a glove save on the goal line to prevent Trent Bell from scoring a second goal of the game.

Shots ended up 33-24 in favour of the Storm, with Bucs goalie John Hawthorne making 29 saves in defeat.

The next day, Cale Cripps, Nolan Richardson and Chad Bell scored goals for Nanaimo and Cedric Lesieur tended goal in the loss as the Bucs were outshot 35-32. Former Nanaimo Clippers player Nick Guerra scored four goals for the Braves to continue a torrid start to the season that has seen him tally 14 goals through six games.

GAME ON … The Bucs host the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Thursday (Sept. 22) at 7:15 p.m. at the Nanaimo Ice Centre, then visit the Kerry Park Islanders on Saturday.