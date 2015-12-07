Islanders outscore AAA opponent in exhibition

Nanaimo District Islanders defensive lineman Connor Reid, left, and defensive back Cole Walford tackle Earl Marriott Mariners opponent Alonzo Vergara during Friday’s exhibition varsity football game at Merle Logan Field. The home team won 38-20.

The Nanaimo District Islanders will carry lots of momentum into the regular season.

The NDSS AA varsity football team won big Friday, defeating the AAA Earl Marriott Mariners 38-20 at Merle Logan Field.

“I thought we came out good, I think next time we can come out stronger, though. We can do a lot better than that,” said Maren Bradbrooke, NDSS quarterback.

He had two rushing touchdowns as well as a passing TD to Reece Maddison. Donovan Davidson-Collie and Liam Colbourne also scored rushing majors and Dakota Moonshadow returned an interception for a touchdown.

Maddison was ND’s top tackler with eight.

Look for an Islanders season preview later this week in the News Bulletin.

GAME ON … The Islanders open the regular season against the Hugh Boyd Trojans this Friday (Sept. 23) at 4 p.m. at Merle Logan Field.

