- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Clippers go back to work
Teams learn from losses and learn from wins and the Nanaimo Clippers had one of each to start the season.
The city’s junior A hockey team will look to improve as it takes the ice this weekend (Sept. 16-17) for games against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Surrey Eagles.
The Clippers lost to the Bulldogs in the season opener last weekend in a game in which special teams impacted the outcome.
“Special teams needs a lot of work right now,” said Mike Vandekamp, Clippers coach. “That’ll be a real focal point for us this week in practice. I think we’ve got to get our penalty kill better and our power play, too.”
Matt Creamer, Clippers alternate captain, said coming off a win it’s important that the team keeps learning.
“Obviously we made some mistakes out there; we’ve got to learn from our mistakes and just get back to work … Just turn the page,” he said.
GAME ON … The Clips and Bulldogs play Friday at 7 p.m. at Weyerhaeuser Arena, then the Clippers host the Eagles Saturday at 6 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.