Clippers go back to work

Alberni Valley Bulldogs player Ryan Steele, left, checks Nanaimo Clippers opponent Sean Buchanan during Friday’s BCHL game at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. The teams meet again this Friday (Sept. 16) at Port Alberni.

Teams learn from losses and learn from wins and the Nanaimo Clippers had one of each to start the season.

The city’s junior A hockey team will look to improve as it takes the ice this weekend (Sept. 16-17) for games against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Surrey Eagles.

The Clippers lost to the Bulldogs in the season opener last weekend in a game in which special teams impacted the outcome.

“Special teams needs a lot of work right now,” said Mike Vandekamp, Clippers coach. “That’ll be a real focal point for us this week in practice. I think we’ve got to get our penalty kill better and our power play, too.”

Matt Creamer, Clippers alternate captain, said coming off a win it’s important that the team keeps learning.

“Obviously we made some mistakes out there; we’ve got to learn from our mistakes and just get back to work … Just turn the page,” he said.

GAME ON … The Clips and Bulldogs play Friday at 7 p.m. at Weyerhaeuser Arena, then the Clippers host the Eagles Saturday at 6 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.