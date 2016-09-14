- Home
Sports
Buccaneers brace for Storm
The Nanaimo Buccaneers, looking to round out their game, will face a tough opponent.
The city’s junior B Bucs take on the Campbell River Storm this Thursday (Sept. 15) in a VIJHL North Division matchup.
The Bucs allowed six goals against in each of their first two games, a win and a loss, and the task won’t get any easier against the Storm, who have scored 16 goals in their three games so far this season.
Thursday’s game is a 7:15 p.m. faceoff at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. The Bucs then play a road game Friday versus the Saanich Braves.
