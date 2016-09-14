- Home
Sports
Mariners win first golf tournament
VIU’s golf season is coming up birdies so far.
The Mariners won the first PacWest tournament of the season last weekend in Abbotsford, edging the Camosun Chargers by one stroke in team play.
VIU’s Dallas Jones won the individual tourney title with rounds of 68 and 71.
The Mariners are the No. 1-ranked college golf program in Canada.
