Weightlifters show strength

Ahron Balatti of Nanaimo’s Hercules Weightlifting Club competes at the Island Invitational on Saturday at Island Optimal Performance Centre. - GREG SAKAKI / The News Bulletin
  • by  Staff Writer - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 6:00 AM

Nanaimo weightlifters showed their might at a hometown competition.

Members of the city’s Hercules Weightlifting Club showed strong results at the Island Invitational on Saturday at the Island Optimal Performance Centre at the former Duffering Crescent Elementary School.

Hercules had a large contingent and won the overall team competition as well as numerous individual medals.

Tanna Payne, Kendra Falkenberg and Quinlan Jager all took first place in their divisions. Jager had an 86-kilogram snatch and a 102kg clean and jerk, Payne snatched 62kg and clean and jerked 79kg and Falkenberg registered a 50kg snatch and 61kg clean and jerk.

Other Hercules athletes with top-three finishes includes Alana Parrett, Britt Smith, Alexandra Chretien, Bryan Katz, Jesse Campbell and Calum Matthews.

Smith, Chretien, Payne, Jager, Katz, Zeke Cabell, Jesse Campbell and Dallyn Giroux all qualified for provincials.

Smith was recognized as best overall masters woman lifter at the meet.

