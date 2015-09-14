  • Connect with Us

Rams sack Raiders on the road

  • by  Staff Writer - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • posted Sep 11, 2016 at 8:00 PM

The V.I. Raiders couldn’t score touchdowns until it was too late, so they lost to the Langley Rams.

The Rams defeated the Raiders 32-17 in B.C. Football Conference play on Saturday at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park.

The home team led 18-0 at halftime and 25-3 after three quarters and made the lead stand up.

V.I. scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, both through the air from quarterback Jake Laberge to receiver Trevor Pelland. Nanaimo’s other points came on a 29-yard field goal from James Parker.

Laberge finished 16-for-27 passing for 232 yards, two TDs and one interception. Pelland finished with five catches for 87 yards. Nate Berg rushed 11 times for 42 yards.

Defensively, Cole Virtanen had a fumble recovery and an interception and Josh Paisley also had a pick. Matt Cox made seven solo tackles and Mason Kelley had a sack.

Langley scored two passing and two rushing touchdowns and outgained V.I. 389 total yards to 252. The Rams sacked the Raiders nine times.

