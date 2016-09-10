- Home
Sports
Islanders win exhibition as high school football kicks off
Nanaimo District Islanders receiver Finn Bradbrooke has a pass knocked away during Friday's exhibition game against the Spectrum Thunder at Merle Logan Field.
The NDSS Islanders were winners as they kicked off their pre-season.
Nanaimo District Secondary School's AA varsity team shut out the Tier 2 varsity Spectrum Thunder on Friday night at Merle Logan Field.
In other action, the John Barsby Bulldogs were beaten 35-18 by the Mt. Doug Rams on Friday in Victoria.
GAME ON … The NDSS Islanders host the Earl Marriott Mariners on Friday (Sept. 16) at 2:15 p.m. at Merle Logan Field. The Barsby Bulldogs host the Vernon Panthers on Saturday (Sept. 17) at 11 a.m. at Merle Logan Field.
