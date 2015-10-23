Welcome-back skates start up

People can take to the ice as the City of Nanaimo begins skating season.

All four ice surfaces are now in operation. The city offers a number of programs and drop-in skates including Everyone Welcome, Glow in the Dark, Parent and Tot, Family Skate, Senior Adult Leisure, and a Toonie Drop-in sponsored by Ryan Vending.

“Nanaimo arenas are proud to welcome back our community for another outstanding season of fun and fitness on the ice,” said Gary Paterson, arenas coordinator, in a press release.

For more information, please visit www.nanaimo.ca or pick up the parks and rec Activity Guide.