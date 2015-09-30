BMX racers stampede to national championships

Mike Smith of the Nanaimo BMX Association celebrates his win in his cruiser class at the Canadian BMX Championships.

Nanaimo BMX Association racers pedalled with everything they’ve got at a high-stakes competition.

A contingent from the club came away with eight top-three finishes at the Canadian BMX championship last month in Calgary.

“All Nanaimo BMX riders competed hard and brough their amazing sportsmanship to the track,” noted a club press release.

Aidan Webber won gold in his 16-year-old category. Keira Murphy earned gold among 11-year-old girls, Alexander Booth won gold in the seven-year-old boys’ division and Mike Smith took gold in the 35-39-year-old cruiser final.

Also at nationals, Drew Johnson earned a silver in his 15-year-old division and Allison Churko got a silver in 16-year-old cruiser as well as a bronze in her 14-year-old division.

Other riders to reach the main-event finals at nationals include Haiden Botrokoff, Adah Godley, Dave Erwin, Gina Godley and Dallas Giles.

All competitors who made finals qualify for the 2017 world championships in Rock Hill, N.C.

The next major race for Nanaimo BMXers is grand nationals in Chilliwack next month.