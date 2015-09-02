Clippers will take ice for first home pre-season game

The Nanaimo Clippers take the ice for their first home pre-season game Wednesday (Aug. 31) at Frank Crane Arena.

The Nanaimo Clippers haven't picked up a pre-season win yet, but they have three more chances as they get game-ready for the regular season.

The city’s B.C. Hockey League club hosts the Alberni Valley Bulldogs tonight (Aug. 31), then closes out its exhibition schedule with a home-and-home set against the Victoria Grizzlies this weekend (Sept. 2-3).

The Clippers dropped their first pre-season game 4-3 on the road against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday, then got doubled up 6-3 by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs over the hump on Tuesday night.

In the first game, Danny Pion, Jamie Collins and Matt Kowalski scored for the Clippers, and in the second game, Kowalski, Brady Lynn and David Silye were the scorers.

GAME ON … The Clippers and Bulldogs play tonight at 7 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena. The Clips and Grizz play Friday, also a 7 p.m. faceoff at Frank Crane. All tickets are $5 for pre-season games.

