Nanaimo's basketball masters earn bronze

The Nanaimo Masters were winners in international hoops competition. A local entry earned bronze after winning three out of its four games at the Americas Masters Games in Vancouver.

The Nanaimo team defeated Abbotsford 42-37 in overtime in Monday’s bronze-medal game, led by Mike Davidson’s 11 points. The day before, Nanaimo last 55-33 to an Australia team. Dave Brown scored 12 in defeat. Nanaimo also beat Quesnel 47-41, and opened with a 48-42 victory over Abbotsford. Lars Mjaaland, Davidson and Wayne Clouthier were top scorers in that one.

