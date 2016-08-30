- Home
Sports
Baseball player wins gold medal
Veronica Wong celebrates winning a gold medal with Team B.C. at the Baseball Canada Senior Women's Invitational Championship earlier this week in Red Deer, Alta.
A Nanaimo baseball player is a double national medallist.
Veronica Wong earned a gold medal playing with Team B.C. earlier this week at the Baseball Canada 2016 Senior Women’s Invitational Championship in Red Deer, Alta.
B.C. defeated Ontario 9-8 in Sunday’s final. Wong hit .500 in limited at bats at the tourney.
She was invited to play with the team after hitting .438 over five games at Baseball Canada’s U21 Women’s Invitational Championship Aug. 4-8 in Halifax. Her B.C. team took silver at that tourney.
