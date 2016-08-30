- Home
Sports
Court camp
Wyatt Widmeyer, 11, attempts a shot against Daniel O'Leary, 10, last Thursday during VIU Mariners basketball camp at the Vancouver Island University gym.
About 100 participants took part in the week-long camp.
