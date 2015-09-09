Islanders women's hockey holding registration

Women's hockey season is nearing faceoff, and there is room for more players to join the starting lineups.

The Nanaimo Islanders Female Hockey Association will hold its final registration night Monday (Aug. 29), and players can continue to sign up leading up to the start of league play Sept. 12.

The Islanders restructured their divisions this off-season. For 2016-17, they will offer a recreational division for players of all skill levels and a competitive division for intermediate-level players, with Monday-night games for both those leagues. The Isles also have two tiers of competitive travel teams.

Tonight's registration is from 6-7:30 p.m. in the foyer at Frank Crane Arena.

To read more about the Islanders program, please click here.

For information about the league and registration, please visit www.nanaimoislanders.ca or e-mail nifhakim@shaw.ca.