Teen paddler represents B.C.

A Nanaimo Canoe and Kayak Club standout is off to nationals this week.

Lantzville’s Cameron Antifave was chosen to be part of Team B.C. at the Sprint Canoe Kayak Canadian Championships in Dartmouth, N.S. from Tuesday (Aug. 30) through Saturday. He qualified through a trials process.

Nationals will bring together 1,200 athletes from more than 40 clubs across the country.