V.I. Raiders travel to play Broncos

The V.I. Raiders and the Kamloops Broncos play earlier this season in Nanaimo. The teams take the field Saturday (Aug. 27) in Kamloops for a BCFC game.

The V.I. Raiders are seeking a win, and they’ll have to go and get it.

Nanaimo’s B.C. Football Conference team is on the road this Saturday (Aug. 27) to take on the Kamloops Broncos.

“It’s another tough road trip,” said Jerome Erdman, Raiders coach. “They play very tough up there, they’re getting better so it’s going to be a dogfight. We’ve got to go out there and play our best to win.

“They’re a good football team and the way we’re playing right now, it’s going to be a challenge for us.”

Dexter Shea, Raiders linebacker, said his team will need to bring a well-rounded performance.

"We've just got to play a full game on both sides of the ball and special teams," he said. "We just have to play every play consistently. That's what wins games."

The contest is a 7 p.m. start.

Next home action for the Raiders isn’t until Sept. 17, when the Westshore Rebels visit Caledonia Park.