Nanaimo ball players earn bronze

Two Nanaimo ball players are back from nationals with bronze medals.

Celia Leaf and Isabella Bortolotto were part of Team B.C. at the Baseball Canada U16 championships in Vaughan, Ont.

Both saw action in Sunday’s bronze-medal game, a 13-3 win for Team B.C. over Nova Scotia.

Leaf hit a double in the bronze-medal game and also earned a win on the mound the day before against Newfoundland, throwing four innings and allowing four hits while striking out five.

Bortolotto hit .333 during the tournament with four RBIs.

In other baseball news, Nanaimo’s Veronica Wong is currently part of Team B.C. competing at women’s open nationals in Red Deer, Alta.