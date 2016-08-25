White Rapids among B.C.'s best at provincials

The Nanaimo White Rapids made some waves as one of B.C.’s best summer swim teams.

The local club finished fourth at the B.C. Summer Swimming Association championships last week in Coquitlam. White Rock won the overall title, with the Coquitlam Sharks second and Vancouver Vikings third.

Nanaimo didn’t have any provincial champions this year, but several athletes won multiple medals at the meet. Oliver Orton had some of the best results, finishing second in the 50-metre breaststroke and 50m backstroke and third in the 100m individual relay in his Category O.

Nanaimo also teamed with other Island swim clubs to collect medals in regional relays; the Div. 2 Island boys placed first in the 200m medley relay.

Results from provincials include:

Cat. 0 - Oliver Orton - second, 50m backstroke, second, 50m breaststroke, second, 200m freestyle relay, third, 100m individual medley; Adam King second, 200m freestyle relay; John Kirkhope, second, 200m freestyle relay; Bryan Moore, second, 200m freestyle relay.

Div 2 - Carter James, second, 50m butterfly.

Div. 3 - Peter Morch, third, 50m fly, third, 200m freestyle relay, second, 200m medley relay; Dylan Barberie, third, 200m freestyle relay, second, 200m medley relay; Gus Johnson, third, 200m freestyle relay, second, 200m medley relay, third, 50m breast; Jack Lim, third, 200m freestyle relay; Bryan Moore, second, 200m medley relay.

Div. 4 - Stewart Stephen, second, 200m freestyle relay, third, 200m medley relay; Jack Laroche, second, 200m freestyle relay, third, 200m medley relay; Nicholas Bennett, second, 200m freestyle relay, third, 200m medley relay; Cam Laturnus, second, 200m freestyle relay, second, 50m free, third, 200m medley relay.

Div. 6 - Sarah Kirkhope, third, 100m fly, second, 50m fly, third, 200m medley relay; Erin O’Sullivan, third, 200m medley relay; Maria de Leeuw, third, 200m medley relay; Jessica King, third, 200m medley relay.

Div. 7 - Finn Bodnar, second, 200m freestyle relay; Seamus O’Toole, second, 200m freestyle relay; David MacLeod, second, 200m freestyle relay; Quinn Todd, second, 200m freestyle relay.

Div 8 - Bryron Trajan, second, 200m medley relay, third, 200m free relay; Baylee Munro, second, 200m medley relay, third, 200m free relay; Angus McGibbon, second, 200m medley relay, third, 200m free relay; Robin Richards, second, 200m medley relay, third, 200m free relay.

