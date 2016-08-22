Team B.C. Buccaneers finish sixth at nationals

The Nanaimo Buccaneers battled to a sixth-place finish at Baseball Canada’s U18 championships.

The Bucs, playing as Team B.C., won two out of six games at the tournament, held Thursday through Sunday in Sherbrooke, Que.

Team B.C. started with a 9-2 win against Ontario on Thursday but were swept Friday, losing to Quebec’s U17 and U18 teams. B.C. bounced back with a 12-0 shutout against Alberta on Saturday, but then lost to Saskatchewan in the quarterfinals later that night. B.C. concluded the tourney with a 9-7 loss to Ontario on Sunday in the fifth-place game.

Riley Ens earned both pitching wins for the Bucs and posted a 0.80 earned-run average. Brodan Bydeweg had eight hits while Trent King and Gus Wilson had six apiece. Cade Smith drove in five RBIs.

Quebec’s U17 team defeated New Brunswick 10-7 in a national final that was played over two days due to a rain delay.