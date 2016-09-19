Illegal dumping bylaw will curb recycling

To the Editor,

Re: City of Nanaimo cracks down on curbside ‘freebies,’ Sept. 13.

I hope that this crackdown won’t discourage residents from recycling. I use the ‘free stuff’ sign on items outside my home all the time. If someone doesn’t grab it in two or three days, we deal with it, post online, offer friends items directly and as a last resort it goes to the landfill.

To be honest, I love curbside freebies. Over the years our family has picked up many useful items and also we have been able to rid ourselves of things we no longer need.

The problem I can see with this crackdown is that it might target the responsible curbside donators, while the ‘dumpers’ will continue to dump. If it’s outside your home, with a sign and it isn’t a heavy fabric-based item on a day when rain is pummelling down, will there still be tickets given? Can there please be a three- or four-day time limit before a ticket is given? How can tickets be given if no one sees the person dumping and they leave the items not outside their own property, but somewhere else? The less responsible people will get away scott-free while the more responsible eco-conscious people will get fined because we will be easy to find as the items are outside our homes.

There is a real difference between dumping and recycling. I hope that those who enforce this crackdown are able to differentiate between the two.

Valentina Cardinalli

Nanaimo

To the Editor,

Re: City of Nanaimo cracks down on curbside ‘freebies,’ Sept. 13.

While I understand the citizens’ complaints regarding illegal dumping, the issue is not that simple.

Yes, there is a problem with people disposing of usable furniture on their curbs only to be rained on and becoming unusable.

However, unless items are left on city property or on private land for an extended period of time, it is none of the city’s business. Yes, I have seen useless items left on city property. The people responsible should pay for removal. Good luck with that.

For regular citizens moving or downsizing and young people who need these items, it is a great solution. The city should stick to its mandate and protect city property. Otherwise, mind your own business. We have enough government control over our lives.

Linda Keays

Nanaimo