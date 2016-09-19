Sports priorities are all wrong

To the Editor,

Re: Stilwell wins gold medal, Sept. 13.

On page 28 and 29 in your Sept. 13 publication, you have two huge pictures and articles on hockey. On the other hand, squeezed into a very small space on page 29 is a very limited article on Michelle Stilwell’s gold medal win at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. Like all para athletes, she has had to overcome tremendous odds just to get there. Doesn’t Olympic gold trump hockey and other team sports every time?

J.P. Hugh Sproule

Nanaimo