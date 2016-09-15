Travel moratorium counterintuitive

To the Editor,

Re: Two-year moratorium placed on students’ international travel, Sept. 6.

The news item regarding the Nanaimo school board putting a moratorium on future overseas trips not does not make any sense.

The cancellation of the trip due to a deranged individual who willfully drove a truck into pedestrians in Nice, France, was a knee-jerk overreaction, but not permitting future trips is stupid. The board will allow trips ‘not overseas’ but to the U.S.A., which has the highest rate of gun violence by far of any First World country, which has suffered so many mass shootings that I have lost count, yet will not permit travel to the European Union, Australia, etc? In case the board has forgotten, the beat cops in the U.K. are unarmed. Has the Canadian government issued a travel advisory or insurers denied coverage to those wishing to travel to the EU? No of course not. The EU is as safe as any place, including Canada. So why this spineless reaction because of one incident?

Our youths would have learned more about the world and how others live as a result of these trips, but instead they see a school board that turns and runs at the smallest of provocation. What a dismal state of leadership.

Malcolm Berry

Nanaimo