NEDC makes excuses for its lack of success

To the Editor,

Re: Advocates say growing pains hampered NEDC, Aug.25.

The Nanaimo Economic Development Corporation, at the annual cost of $1.5 million, is nothing more or less than a very over-bloated, bureaucratic money pit that still continues to bleed out the Nanaimo taxpayers, to whom they are still continuing to be mindless.

These so-called growing pains are only a blatant excuse to get a lot more money from the cash cow for doing jack squat with zero accountability.

The only recommendation for the NEDC would be to permanently deep-six it, finally – the only way to have real accountability.

Al Munro

Nanaimo