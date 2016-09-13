Conference centre irks citizens

To the Editor,

Re: Centre is up for review, Editorial, Sept. 8.

Somehow, the News Bulletin believes taxpayers have become accustomed to the conference centre being in the red and a hotel needing to be built. No, we have not – to both.

If a newspaper or anyone else feels a liking for the ongoing money-loser, then by all means, step up to the plate, break open your piggy bank, keep tossing money in and build a brand-spanking-new palace for lodging. However, make sure it’s your money – private dough – not taxpayers’ meagre moolah.

A private company would have washed its hands and sold off such a money-draining obstacle a long, long time ago – way before eight years passed, with millions upon millions of public dollars spent on Band-Aid hopes that only keep the public in a daze and yea-sayers promoting a miracle close at hand.

Well, no words, like a better marketing co-operative will be the saviour. It’s just more talk, more costly stall tactics. All to promote a building whose purpose has been surpassed by cybertechnology, an unstable economy and a more careful watch of conventioneers’ travel expenses – in the private and, thank goodness, now in the government sector.

K. Shaw

Nanaimo