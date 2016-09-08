Foreign fish farming doesn’t belong here

To the Editor,

The saddest thing about the fish-farm fiasco is that the Norwegian corporations placed their farms where they would do the most damage to our wild salmon stocks. Especially the Broughton Archipelago where most of the salmon from the Salish Sea migrate. Their operations in Norway and Scotland had already destroyed wild stocks in more than 60 rivers when they came to B.C., with the blessing of NDP and Liberal governments.

Only the Greens spoke against importing a business that is in direct conflict with our fishing industry and the importance of protecting wild salmon stocks.

There are few places in B.C. where fish farms can exist without impacting wild stocks. First Nations fishers know where they are, and should be allowed to operate on their traditional territories. But we should give the foreign fish farmers their walking papers. They’ve done more than enough damage.

Jim Erkiletian

Nanaimo