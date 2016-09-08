Tent cities cause harm

To the Editor,

Re: Let’s keep in mind roots of homelessness, Opinion, Sept. 1.

Tom Fletcher’s column confirms his position as B.C.’s most insightful journalist. On the issue of homelessness, here are a few ideas that are mostly considered beyond the pale.

These camps are shakedowns organized by ambitious poverty pimps boosting their careers.

Drug addicts can take responsibility for their plight. Yes, some people have certain predilections, but we don’t excuse that in rapists.

People who are genuinely mentally ill (and not just those who behave atrociously because they can get away with it) should be looked after. They shouldn’t be on the streets at the mercy of predatory drug addicts and poverty pimps.

Politicians won’t stand on principles because they have none. Motivated by fabulous pay, perks and pensions, they want to milk everything they can get out of the system. So they have a lot in common with parasites and poverty pimps.

Greg Klein

Nanaimo