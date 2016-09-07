Council’s balance of power has shifted

To the Editor,

Re: Councillor questions city legal expenses, Aug. 30.

Cry us a river – or enough whining to topple the dam.

Coun. Diane Brennan needs to stop, smarten up and realize there is a new sheriff (chief administrative officer) and posse (council majority) in town and city money is not going to be shovelled her way whenever she snaps.

Brennan and Mayor Bill McKay’s continuing claims about serving the public are well past tiresome. They serve only their egos and their friends and now McKay is reaping what he sows. By not agreeing to the new committees, he is now committee-less.

A new election cannot come soon enough; to rid Nanaimo of a duo that has been dragging the city down since the last polls closed.

George Oliver

Nanaimo