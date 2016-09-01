Music playlist holds meaning

To the Editor,

Earlier this month, I accidentally left my iPod at the track behind the aquatic centre.

I didn’t realize this until the next morning when I got into my car and opened the console. So sadly, I went to the track wondering how I was going to maintain my rhythm and balance without my iPod.

You see, last summer, my son and his friends bought the iPod and my son put the music on it.

I was in a serious battle with cancer and I couldn’t sleep in the hospital. My iPod got me through five weeks in the hospital, 18 weeks of chemo and countless nights sitting in my chair during chemo. It had music for everything. I started walking on the track, five days a week. So every morning, I put my water bottle and jacket in front of the monument at the track.

There was the iPod on top of the monument safe and sound.

For whoever found it and put it there, I am forever grateful for your honesty. It is more than an iPod to me and I hope we have a long journey together.

Therese Dykstra

Nanaimo