Letters to the Editor
Coun. Diane Brennan
Councillor clarifies comments about expense report
To the Editor,
Re: Report details city councillors’ spending to date, Aug. 23.
The article does an excellent job of outlining the expenses report on Nanaimo council’s agenda from the day before.
I would just like to clarify the piece that says this was the first time I had seen a dollar figure associated with my expenses. I am not sure in what context I made the remark and I don’t dispute it, but it is important for me to clarify that I have seen my expenses each year that I have held elected office. Perhaps I was referring to the quarterly reports. In years past we received a report once giving the full amount spent during the full fiscal year.
Thank you for allowing me to make this minor clarification.
Coun. Diane Brennan
Nanaimo
