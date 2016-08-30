Councillor clarifies comments about expense report

To the Editor,

Re: Report details city councillors’ spending to date, Aug. 23.

The article does an excellent job of outlining the expenses report on Nanaimo council’s agenda from the day before.

I would just like to clarify the piece that says this was the first time I had seen a dollar figure associated with my expenses. I am not sure in what context I made the remark and I don’t dispute it, but it is important for me to clarify that I have seen my expenses each year that I have held elected office. Perhaps I was referring to the quarterly reports. In years past we received a report once giving the full amount spent during the full fiscal year.

Thank you for allowing me to make this minor clarification.

Coun. Diane Brennan

Nanaimo