Letters to the Editor

Limousine rides a warning sign

  • posted Aug 29, 2016 at 11:00 PM

To the Editor,

Revelations about the federal health minister’s use of extremely expensive limousines brought to mind that infamous case of Liberal minister David Dingwall about a decade ago. Remember his indignant response to a Commons committee when questioned on his spending: “I’m entitled to my entitlements;” seems that’s always been the case with some politicians. Reports of the latest lamentable limousine lollapalooza revealed that some ministers use them at $145 a trip to get home from the airport, when plebeians make do with a $25 taxi. Then the defence minister used one in California to attend a meeting and visit a business, that set taxpayers back more than $1,500. Makes you wonder why assistants who always travel with ministers are not driving them in a hired car in such instances. Here’s hoping the media dig deeper into Limousine-gate, and maybe discover this could be the tip of another travel expense iceberg.

Bernie Smith
Parksville

