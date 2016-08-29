  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Community shows its heart amidst sad situation

  • posted Aug 29, 2016 at 4:00 PM

To the Editor,

My beloved twin brother passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 10 at the Departure Bay terminal waiting to board a ferry back to his home in Burnaby. The ferry staff, paramedics and police tried to save my brother, but it was too late.

They were able to safely secure his three cherished pugs that were travelling with him at the time. They were transferred to the

Nanaimo Animal Control Services shelter which couldn’t have been more loving towards my brother’s canine children. I then had to pick up his truck at Mid Island Towing which was so gracious to me and actually waived the towing fees – who does that in this day and age?

From the coroner and police to all the services Doug and I needed, I was so overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity I experienced in your city that I felt compelled to write this letter. Thank you Nanaimo.

Dianne MacKenzie
Port Alberni

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event