Community shows its heart amidst sad situation

To the Editor,

My beloved twin brother passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 10 at the Departure Bay terminal waiting to board a ferry back to his home in Burnaby. The ferry staff, paramedics and police tried to save my brother, but it was too late.

They were able to safely secure his three cherished pugs that were travelling with him at the time. They were transferred to the

Nanaimo Animal Control Services shelter which couldn’t have been more loving towards my brother’s canine children. I then had to pick up his truck at Mid Island Towing which was so gracious to me and actually waived the towing fees – who does that in this day and age?

From the coroner and police to all the services Doug and I needed, I was so overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity I experienced in your city that I felt compelled to write this letter. Thank you Nanaimo.

Dianne MacKenzie

Port Alberni