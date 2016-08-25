Rutherford roundabout is a costly choice

To the Editor,

Re: Roundabout picked for Linley Valley access, Aug. 16.

Council approved an extra $600,000 to build a roundabout rather than an intersection with traffic lights to connect Linley Valley Drive to Rutherford Road. Even worse, those on council who constantly claim they want and listen to public input, particularly Diane Brennan, actually went against 52 per cent of Linley Valley residents who said they wanted the cheaper intersection with traffic lights.

Since council voted unanimously for the more-expensive roundabout (Jim Kipp was absent) – and obviously don’t care about the residents/taxpayers – I am sure each councillor will be willing to chip in and pay the extra $600,000 cost out of their own pockets.

Kevan Shaw

Nanaimo

To the Editor,

Re: Roundabout picked for Linley Valley access, Aug. 16.

I’d like to clarify what I understand our city councillors have unanimously agreed to regarding the Rutherford traffic circle. It will involve a completely hidden entry over the crest of a hill into an eight-per cent downhill grade with a multi-lane traffic circle (which most residents have never seen before) with off-camber corners to both Linley Valley Drive and Nelson Road. Really? That’s the best solution? Did our councillors ever see a three-dimension model or just the same one-dimension image which was provided to residents? My prediction is at least one accident per week and many more if there’s ever even a skiff of snow, slush or ice there. Good luck everyone.

D. Hiley

Nanaimo

To the Editor,

Re: Roundabout picked for Linley Valley access, Aug. 16.

Once again, north-end residents are whining about access to Linley Valley, and city council is again catering to them.

Has it ever occurred to city council to address the access and exit to Cinnabar Valley? We have Extension Road and the long way out via Nanaimo Lakes Road.

City continues to happily develop the area without consideration for infrastructure. One road can only handle so much traffic.

In case of an emergency on Extension Road, what do residents and/or emergency vehicles do for access or exit?

South-end residents pay high taxes as well.

Aurele and Barbara Caumartin

Nanaimo