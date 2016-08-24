  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Air show makes us feel safer

  • posted Aug 24, 2016 at 11:00 PM

To the Editor,

Re: Snowbirds a source of Canadian pride, Letters, Aug. 18.

I thought the air show was fantastic and the capability of the F-18 was superb.

I feel with planes and pilots like these, along with the army and navy, we are completely protected if ever they are needed again.

The letter writer’s comments are definitely not justified.

By the way, my father served in Passchendaele in the First World War, my brother served in the Second World War on the HMCS Midland and my nephew trained the British to fly the F-18s.

R.J. Dudley
Nanaimo

 

To the Editor,

Re: Snowbirds a source of Canadian pride, Letters, Aug. 18.

The performance by the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds in support of the CHILD Foundation for children with intestinal and liver disorders to me was completely misguided.

I couldn’t help thinking that if the Snowbirds were grounded, the money saved in gasoline, aircraft maintenance and salaries of crew and ground support would give the CHILD Foundation more money for research and support of the children of these diseases than a few dollars collected at the Maffeo Sutton Park.

Shows such as these are a further promotion of war and we already have enough wars in the world.

As a society we should be promoting peace. Where are the big anti-war marches of the past?

Louise Hudson
Nanaimo

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event