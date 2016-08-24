Air show makes us feel safer

To the Editor,

Re: Snowbirds a source of Canadian pride, Letters, Aug. 18.

I thought the air show was fantastic and the capability of the F-18 was superb.

I feel with planes and pilots like these, along with the army and navy, we are completely protected if ever they are needed again.

The letter writer’s comments are definitely not justified.

By the way, my father served in Passchendaele in the First World War, my brother served in the Second World War on the HMCS Midland and my nephew trained the British to fly the F-18s.

R.J. Dudley

Nanaimo

To the Editor,

The performance by the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds in support of the CHILD Foundation for children with intestinal and liver disorders to me was completely misguided.

I couldn’t help thinking that if the Snowbirds were grounded, the money saved in gasoline, aircraft maintenance and salaries of crew and ground support would give the CHILD Foundation more money for research and support of the children of these diseases than a few dollars collected at the Maffeo Sutton Park.

Shows such as these are a further promotion of war and we already have enough wars in the world.

As a society we should be promoting peace. Where are the big anti-war marches of the past?

Louise Hudson

Nanaimo