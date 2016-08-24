Stock the Lockers an important cause

To the Editor,

Re: Fundraiser buys more than pencils, Aug. 11.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Schools Foundation has started its annual Stock the Lockers fundraising campaign to help students in need, and we are thankful for the support from Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Poverty is very real among many students in the Nanaimo school district. Of the more than 13,000 students expected in schools this year, almost 3,000 will arrive at school without breakfast or adequate supplies. Thanks to generous donors we are able to provide support for these students so they can come to school ready to learn.

We are frequently asked why the schools foundation asks for money, instead of donations of school supplies. Not all supplies are acceptable for classroom use. The foundation works directly with schools about their requirements, and we buy supplies in bulk, at wholesale prices, so we can stretch donor dollars and help the most students.

Contributions are taken at Staples, Coastal Community Credit Union branches, Country Grocer, and at www.NLSF.ca until Sept. 1.

Please give. Every dollar helps.

Patrick Ross

president

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Schools Foundation