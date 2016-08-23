Disability assistance a drop in the bucket

To the Editor,

Re: Someone has to pay for increased disability benefits, Letters, Aug. 11.

The letter is a repeat of all of the old tired stereotypes and myths about people on assistance. However, it crosses the line when it lambastes and demonizes chronically ill people who are trying to survive against Everest-like odds. The writer seeks to load even more on the backs of people who are sick and disabled by attempting to make them feel guilty for their own misfortune. The letter is beyond cruel. It is a psychological assault on fragile people, falsely depicting them as freeloaders and burdens on society. The writer’s words constitute disability-bashing and poor-bashing in their most poisonous form.

The writer spews venom at the wrong people. Disability assistance is a drop in the bucket when it comes to Liberal spending. The vast majority of the author’s taxes are going to self-serving politicians, such as the $625-a-month car allowance for a cabinet minister – about two-thirds of the total monthly income for a PWD client. Since 2001 the cost of living has increased by more than 30 per cent. During that period, B.C. increased the disability rates by 15 per cent. But here’s the kicker: Christy Clark’s salary soared by a whopping 54 per cent.

“Enough is enough” indeed.

Doreen Marion Gee

Victoria