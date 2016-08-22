Community comes through for emergency shelter

To the Editor,

Re: New faces overwhelm shelter, Aug. 11.

The article alerted Nanaimo residents to the urgent need for underwear, pyjamas, toiletries and similar items at the Samaritan House emergency shelter.

Our executive director, Violet Hayes, and I were at the shelter last week and spoke with our program director, Ronell Bosman, who showed us numerous bins of the much-needed items that have been donated. Staff have sorted essential garments and toiletries into cupboards in preparation for intake. Women staying at the shelter and staff are relieved to have the supplies restocked and we are all feeling grateful for the generous response from Nanaimo citizens. The article has had a secondary effect in that it was shared on social media and inspired some local women to conduct an impromptu fundraising effort that raised over $200. That money will go to fill in any gaps in supplies that are urgently needed by women at the shelter. We want to express our thanks to the Nanaimo News Bulletin for your ongoing coverage of important local issues, and to Bulletin readers who respond so promptly and directly to meet a need in our city.

Richard Powell

information manager

Island Crisis Care Society