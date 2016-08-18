Snowbirds a source of Canadian pride

To the Editor,

I would like to thank the Canadian Snowbirds for doing a wonderful performance downtown at the waterfront. These pilots are fearless and represent the best in Canadian military expertise. From doing a manoeuvre like fireworks to the women’s cancer support symbol, I was extremely impressed. Shortly after the performance, two F-18s flew by and did some amazing aeronautics. I was so impressed.

Thank God for all those who defend and protect our country. God bless the Canadian military and God bless Canada.

Glenn R. Stevens

Nanaimo

Almost daily we hear that Canada’s ever-decreasing fleet of CF-18s is insufficient to defend Canada and live up to our NATO commitments. Imagine my surprise when one of our precious CF-18s flew through our backyard, painted in ‘Buck Rogers’ livery, playing class clown in the Nanaimo air show. Spending thousands of dollars painting any of our limited supply of CF-18s garish colours, thereby making it unsuitable for its primary mission, seems like a remarkable poor way to spend our defence budget.

It makes one wonder if the need for CF-18 replacements is that urgent. Maybe the air force’s clamouring for new fighter jets has less to do with Canada’s defence and NATO commitments, and more to do with wanting some new toys to play with.

S.I. Petersen

Nanaimo