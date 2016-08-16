  • Connect with Us

We can all use some ‘gnome magic’

  • posted Aug 16, 2016 at 2:00 AM

To the Editor,

Re: Gnome doors deface park, Letters, Aug. 9.

I am eight years old and I attend Morrell Sanctuary day camp. There is only one loop at the sanctuary with gnome homes in it. The gnome homes are for decoration and they make me feel good. If you don’t like the gnome homes, please walk in a different loop at the sanctuary.

Cadence Vaughan-Griffiths
Nanaimo

 

To the Editor,

Re: Gnome doors deface park, Letters, Aug. 9.

I am shocked by the bah-humbug spirit of the author.

Really, the doors are an excellent addition to the forest. Children love to visit the doors, it brings such magical joy to them.  How can you complain about that in this day and age? There are bad things happening in the world and we are all the better for a touch of gnome magic.

I could maybe understand if the doors had been placed in a pristine forest, but Neck Point is not pristine. There are plenty of invasive plants and the footpaths themselves are not natural!

Thank you to the kind soul who helped the gnomes build their homes.

L. Jackson
Nanaimo

