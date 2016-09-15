Beefs & Bouquets, Sept. 15

BOUQUET To the great service from Greg at HandyDart. He gave me lots of information on the taxi saver program as well as encouragement to use both services and get out of my apartment more. It helped so much that Greg was so friendly and encouraging.

BEEF To those people who steal from fundraising boxes for charitable causes. Very low. You know who you are.

BOUQUET To the RMCP bike unit for the safe return of my son who went missing from the playground during the Snowbirds show. We are new to Nanaimo and it was quite a heart-wrenching few minutes for us all. The police were amazing.

BEEF To the restaurant that served such very scrimpy meals and not even a hamburger on your menu.

BOUQUET To the staff and management at Country Grocer on Bowen. I lost my wallet in the cafeteria. When I tried following my previous path the next day, I was delighted to find that it had been found, logged and placed in the safe overnight.

BEEF To the school board for closing Woodlands Secondary School and leaving the field of two-foot weeds for the neighbours to deal with.

BOUQUET To the courageous RCA at the lodge who finally reported a teammate who was physically abusing a resident. Others do not realize they are just as culpable if they don’t report elder abuse.

BEEF To the gym that continues to charge excessive monthly fees and has not bothered to reinstate the televisions. We’ve been waiting more than eight months.

BOUQUET To my generous neighbours Tom and Brenda, who for decades have been helpful in so many ways over and above what anyone would expect of neighbours. Now they share their garden produce with all who walk by.

BEEF About parking at the hospital. I continue to be in your shoes but am willing to pay to park to see my loved one. You missed the point: staff should be allowed free parking to work.

BOUQUET To the person who took the time to return my lost keys to Pet Smart because of the tag on my key set. Your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated. You are a person who restores one’s faith in humanity.

BEEF To the lady who runs an extremely loud leaf blower around the church, which is also a residential area, very, very early on Sunday mornings.

BOUQUET To Al and Murray of Departure Bay Auto Service for your consistent, ongoing work and gold-medal customer service. Coming to our aid at the boat ramp on Friday was above and beyond any expectations.

BEEF To the oil and filter scam. Shown dipstick oil full, next day oil just on tip. Next time, run motor a minute before paying and have attendant show oil level again. Nearly a litre will be quickly added.

BOUQUET To the person who found my keys at Colliery Dam park, figured out which car was mine and put them on the front seat. You really saved my day.

BEEF To the woman who complained about the royals coming to B.C. Would you rather Donald Trump? His personality sounds perfect for you.

BOUQUET To Reall, Keagan and their mom, also to Karen the nurse, who stopped to help our motorcycle rider when he lost control on Nanaimo Lakes Road. Also to the EMTs who came on scene, the RCMP and everyone else involved.

BEEF To the spectacles Snowbirds and Musical Ride. Surely the allocation of resources supported by trained, talented, dedicated and committed personnel can be put to better use.

BOUQUET To the hospice volunteer from Qualicum Beach who cared for my six-month and eight-year-olds while my dad, Jack Beer, was in Nanaimo Hospital ICU. Also those in palliative care when he died in April.

BEEF To the inconsiderate lady who thinks that the crows won’t survive without her feeding them every day. I don’t enjoy the daily uproar and the mess they leave on my sundeck.

BOUQUET To the person who found my glasses and put them on the piano at Departure Bay.

BEEF To the distracted drivers out there for causing insurance increases. Drive your vehicle and stay off your electronic devices.

BOUQUET To the kind lady who came to my assistance when my Land Rover stalled on the Parkway. I appreciate you stopping and asking if I needed help. Also to George and all the staff at European Speciality for taking such good care of us.

BEEF Businesses that have clocks outside their shops should be set to the right time.

BOUQUET To the handsome gentleman at Thrifty’s who offered to give me his extra tub of ice cream. I recently had surgery and was not feeling well. Your kindness made my day.

BEEF To those who vandalized the upright piano at Departure Bay that was generously donated by the city to the general public for their pleasure.

BOUQUET To Dr. Luz Arbeleaz for your warm and caring manner; nurses Liz, Carolyn and Ricki for your kind attention after surgery and Catherine, my awesome roommate, for requesting breakfast for me and for your company.

BEEF To the driver of the white truck who picked up the blow-up green boat. It was not there for free. It flew off a vehicle. Nice to see you teaching your young kids theft is OK.

BOUQUET To the very nice couple who lent me their cellphone at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital to make an important call to the HandyDart bus service.

BEEF To the person who cleaned their hamster or guinea pig cage by dumping all the dirty contents onto the ground inside the gate at May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park. Please dispose of your garbage properly and with respect for other people and our environment.

BOUQUET To the bus drivers who will wait for someone who is running to get on the bus.

