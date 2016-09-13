A better society starts with family dynamic

To the Editor,

Imagine the shock when you find out by accident searching the Internet that your son’s father had died nine months earlier by reading it in the obituary of his hometown newspaper.

For some people the thought of not being told that your only child’s father had died is enough to make you feel ill in the face of such heartless behaviour. One might well ask what kind of person would exude such disregard for humanity and you would be hard-pressed for an answer, because it is unconscionable to say the least.

Sadly, there is a man much loved by others in spite of his familial neglect who will never know his son, nor will he know his new granddaughter. Those blessings will remain with the ones who keep their hearts open to the love a child brings to a parent – estranged or not.

Furthermore, his DNA will live on through his offspring and that will keep his spirit alive to continue his legacy, especially when they look like him and share certain character traits – in spite of never meeting him.

Diane Babcock

Nanaimo