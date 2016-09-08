Beefs & Bouquets, Sept. 8

BOUQUET To the grandparent couple who helped the grandfather who fell from the climber at Groveland Park. Three fractures will take time to heal.

BEEF To the beefer regarding parking at Nanaimo hospital. I spent four months with my dying mother in both the hospital and hospice. I wasn’t working and I had a choice to borrow, beg and steal money for parking costs, or leave my mother alone.

BOUQUET To Kallie. I am healing from a broken ankle and I haven’t been able to wash my hair properly. Kallie was such a sweetheart. Not only was she extremely professional and courteous but also washed and cut my hair the way I wanted.

BEEF To missed opportunities to have multiple food carts and vendors at Maffeo Sutton Park during the Snowbirds event. Our children were desperate for something to drink after downing their own waters and there wasn’t anywhere to purchase bottled water or snacks.

BOUQUET To all those who helped make my move to Nanaimo so smooth: Joe Tomkins for financial advice; Roger Beck, my realtor; Bekins Moving; and friends and family.

BEEF To the person saying visitors or family members should stay home if they can’t afford to pay for parking. I know someone with chronic respiratory and foot issues which require regular hospital tests. Pay parking is totally used, so she’s parking six blocks away.

BOUQUET To the friendly English lady at the Galaxy Encore of the Met who told me La Traviata was on television on Sunday. Watching it made my afternoon. So nice to chat with another opera lover.

BEEF To the inconsiderate people who allow the trees in their backyard to grow to uncontrolled heights, without giving a thought to their neighbours behind them, who once had an ocean view, and are now looking at a mini-jungle.

BOUQUET To our wonderful friends and family for helping us put it together and celebrate the end of an era and a new beginning on ‘the lot.’

BEEF To the guy who disrupted a council meeting by yelling ‘point of order’ because he did not want city officials correcting erroneous information he had given about committees.

BOUQUET To Const. Clay Wurzinger and K9 Boomer for a job well done finding a missing person in July. Support our local police and their families. They deserve our respect and our thanks.

BEEF To cat owners who let cats out to roam and poop in my garden daily. My dog has a licence, is leashed and I clean up after it.

BOUQUET To Susan Pederson. You are a great reminder of how human compassion and empathy will find those who are in need of it. You heard my story and opened your heart to me, and I appreciate everything you did for me.

BEEF To male drivers. In the last few weeks I have been incessantly cat-called, sometimes quite crudely. I am just going about my day, eating a banana or putting a sign out – not waiting to be objectified by hollering men.

BOUQUET To the lovely and very personable RCMP officer a on bicycle at Starbucks. My perspective of policing shifted as a result of our conversation, especially when I learned of the work being done with the homeless initiative and the collaboration work being done with the community

BEEF To the beefer complaining about grocery store hanging planters. Get your head and eyes up. Take some responsibility for your own spatial awareness.

BOUQUET To the person who found and returned my dog’s rabies tag to Island Veterinary Hospital. It’s nice to know that people still do this kind of thing.

BEEF To the city for letting weeds grow up to my knees through sidewalks and meridians. This lack of maintenance makes the city ugly and will cause cracks in the concrete.

BOUQUET To everyone who helped put on a spectacular demonstration of our Canadian pilots August. Nice to be up close to the aircraft and see just how skilled these pilots are. The F-18 pilot really rocked the city in a good way.

BEEF To lifted pickup trucks that pollute with black diesel smoke and recklessly speed. Big-time trouble.

BOUQUET To the lovely lady and her dog who delivered a hanging basket of flowers to Oak Tree Manor after two of ours had been stolen. How kind and thoughtful of you.

BEEF To the clinic for keeping its patients on hold for more than 15 minutes each time just to book an appointment with their doctors.

BOUQUET To the Snowbirds and the CF-18 show. Our family loved the event.

BOUQUET To the two Ladysmith residents who came to our aid when our dog fell down a steep slope. Our dog is fine and your kindness was greatly appreciated.

BOUQUET To the city crew that fixed the water leak. They did a great job.

BOUQUET To Laird Wheaton body shop. Thank you very much for repairing my car to brand new condition. Your commitment to service and perfection is truly appreciated.

BOUQUET To Blaire and Asia of Coastal Community Credit Union for their amazing attention to detail and customer support.

BOUQUET To Brianne at the downtown Flight Centre for her awesome attention to detail, and tons of extra support, when arranging my trip to Scottsdale.

BOUQUET To Shelby at Frontrunners. I went in feeling overweight and insecure and he helped me find a runner to suit my needs. I now have the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned.

BOUQUET To Matt. I recently had a Telus modem upgrade and Matt was not only knowledgeable and efficient, but also helpful and friendly.

BOUQUET To Tim at Pioneer Fireplace on Terminal Avenue. We had to replace some parts on our woodstove and he was a tremendous help. He is very knowledgeable and saved us money.

BOUQUET To City Tile owners, Dominic and Rosa, along with their fantastic staff. We have been customers for many years and have always had exceptional and unparalleled customer service.

To submit a beef or a bouquet to the Nanaimo News Bulletin, please e-mail bulletinboard@nanaimobulletin.com.