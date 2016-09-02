Politicians’ expenses a burden on taxpayers

To the Editor,

Re: Limousine rides a warning sign, Letters, Aug. 30.

For the past few years I have been trying to find out why I was paying extra at the end of each tax year; this year my taxes were done by a gentleman astute enough to find the problem.

Apparently no taxes were being applied to my pensions. When I went to the Front Street office to enquire about a solution, the good people there immediately got me in phone contact with the proper people back east so I could remedy the situation, which of course reduced my pension $160 per month, but no big hit at tax time.

After doing my taxes I got the usual Canadian Revenue Agency letter informing me of my debt and inquiring what I intended to do about it. I explained as my outgoing expenses were $60-100 more than my pension income, there wasn’t a whole lot I could do until/if I get back into the workforce. I agreed with the person on the other end of the phone that interest charges were being added and I said I was just going to have to accept that.

Recently I received another CRA missive with the thinly veiled threat I go to a website to review their ‘collection policies.’

Even if I were able to somehow send in my payment, why would I? So the Minister of Defence can blow it on a limousine ride to attend another meeting and visit another business?

If our present federal government feels it is necessary to impoverish its citizens so its ministers can ride in style then it appears no matter who we elect, they are the wrong people.

Rod Hancock

Nanaimo

This letter prompts other questions about entitlements that governing Liberals may or may not be entitled to. For example, who pays all the bills, including extra security, to have Justin Trudeau’s wife and young daughter tag along on his current business/G20 summit trip to China? Is this a taxpayer-funded family vacation? It looks similar to the capers that got former Alberta premier Alison Redford in hot water.

I think we need auditors looking at this as well as limousine services and other items the federal Liberals see as freebies. We need less ‘sunny ways’ rhetoric and more of the transparency Liberals brag about.

Jim Corder

Nanaimo