Beefs & Bouquets, Aug. 18

Beef to the grocery store for hanging planter baskets right near the buggy retrieval area. I was reviewing my grocery list and walked right into a planter basket with my head. Thanks for the possible concussion effects this event could have caused.

BOUQUET To ABC Water Systems for such prompt service. They came within one hour after my call. Technician Dan was so polite, friendly, thorough, solved my problem to my 100 per cent satisfaction – and at reasonable cost.

BEEF To the restaurant promoting its second entire menu revamp in as many months. This place has really taken a dive. Original wait staff gone; always hiring new kitchen managers. Time for a new general manager if you want to survive in this city.

BOUQUET A top-shelf bouquet to Mick and the crew at Stone Brother’s Auto Body. Thanks for making our Rosie look new again. Hat’s off for your thoughtful and classy service.

BEEF To the guy in the green Hummer who ignored the flashing pedestrian lights on Hammond Bay. We were halfway across the street and you pretended not to see us.

BOUQUET A big thanks to a great audience from the Nanaimo Concert Band for sticking with us through a pretty dramatic weather event at the concert in the park.

BEEF To the lone motorcyclist regularly terrorizing the downtown with his excessive speed and noise, especially evenings. May he be apprehended ASAP.

BOUQUET Thank you to Sue Grubac from 4 Pillars Nanaimo. Your wisdom, kindness and support are deeply appreciated.

BOUQUET To Chris at Vanderleek Roofing. We thought we needed a refresher for our torch-on roof and wanted a quote. Chris inspected it and said it was good for four or five years. Nice to meet someone who puts honesty before profit.

BEEF To those financial marketers/predators at the grocery store: please stop trying to shake my hand. Yuck! I see you shaking everybody’s hands without sanitizing yours.

BOUQUET To The Nanaimo Bulletin for picking up the slack reporting news in and around Nanaimo with the closure of our daily paper. Keep up the great reporting.

BEEF To all of the construction/dump trucks that speed constantly on Rutherford Road. Slow down before you kill someone.

BOUQUET To the helpful folk at R-U Computing. I dreaded taking my iMac for repairs after a horrendous ordeal elsewhere, but the good people at R-U amazed me with their wonderful and speedy customer service.

BEEF To the numerous dump trucks that pass my house every day and all you hear is metal on metal of bad brakes as they stop at the last minute for the light. Is there no one inspecting these vehicles anymore?

BOUQUET To physiotherapists Mike and Angelina and front desk staff from CBI Health at NAC. Your compassionate care and expertise were outstanding and helped so much during the lengthy recovery from my car crash. Thank you all.

BEEF To the floor manager. I was embarrassed for you watching you scream at a man who did not know you needed a guest pass. The whole front end, customers and employees were watching your unprofessional and downright rude actions.

BOUQUET To city workers who keep our parks and trails in beautiful condition for all to enjoy.

BEEF To the lady with the large dark brown dog who continually allows her dog off the leash to dump in Roxanne Park so the kids can play in her dog’s business. How disgustingly lazy.

BOUQUET To Terry, the Good Samaritan, who changed my flat tire in the Sears parking lot. I was able to make my appointment.

BEEF To those small craft boaters and kayakers who use Hammond Bay’s lower Charlaine Boat Ramp and park their single vehicles right under the sign saying ‘vehicles with trailers only.’ Bylaw has been informed of your lack of respect.

BOUQUET To my friends and the staff at Value Village for making my 94th birthday one of the best ever.

BEEF To the campground, which charges $2 per person, per day to visit registered guests. This rule even applies to aging parents. To me, this is greed to the nth degree, not a welcome mat.

BOUQUET To the News Bulletin for report of our city arborist pruning the dangerous old alder leaning over the children’s play area. Hopefully this is the one on Newcastle Avenue.

BEEF To the thrift store that tempts people with a window display, then says the items aren’t available for sale until a later date. Customers can’t always come back. You are missing out on sales opportunities.

BOUQUET Loads of thank yous to the people who put the flower baskets along the highway near the golf course. They are lovely and add some colour to the area.

BOUQUET To nurses in palliative care in Nanaimo. Our father Bill received exceptional care and was treated with dignity and respect. A special thanks to Corrine and Meredith for being so wonderful during our difficult time.

BOUQUET To Marilyn, multi-decade dedicated city employee and mayoral secretery who seems to have been caught in the crossfire. Enjoy your retirement, Marilyn, as well as a big ice cream.

BOUQUET To the Nanaimo White Rapids coaches who do such a terrific job of making swimming practice fun, engaging, challenging and productive.

BOUQUET To my son, Cory, for installing my hardwood floors. Also to my husband Jack for buying them. I smile every time I walk in the house.

BOUQUET To the lovely young mother who returned my lost change purse at Canadian Tire. What a wonderful example of honesty that mother is to her children.

BOUQUET To the carrier who delivers to Albert Street. You do an awesome job and my paper is always there at 9:30 in the morning.

BOUQUET To Bryan at Gold’s Automotive for all the help with the selling of my deceased brother’s truck. Much relief for the family.

